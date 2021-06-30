Company briefs: Boeing

Boeing

Boeing is finalising a set of three safety enhancements to the engines on its popular 737 Next Generation models to prevent debris from escaping during a failure, according to United States regulators. The Federal Aviation Administration outlined the fixes in a letter, dated April 2, to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The NTSB had recommended improvements in the engine designs after a chunk of metal flew off a Southwest Airlines plane engine over Pennsylvania on April 17, 2018, killing a woman who was seated where the metal hit a window.

BLOOMBERG

Samsung

Samsung Electronics unveiled its new smartwatch interface for the operating system it co-developed with Alphabet's Google on Monday at the Mobile World conference.

The One UI Watch interface will come with the new Galaxy Watch for a more seamless experience between the smartwatch and Android smartphones, the company said in a statement. Activities on the watch will be replicated on linked mobile devices. For example, if a user installs watch-compatible apps on a smartphone, they will be downloaded to the smartwatch as well.

REUTERS

SoftBank

Japan's SoftBank has suspended production of its humanoid robot Pepper, seven years after the conglomerate unveiled the signature chatty white android to much fanfare.

Pepper robots, used to greet people in stores and hotels in Japan and around the world, have become a symbol of SoftBank's strategy of pouring resources into new technology, including artificial intelligence. But yesterday, a spokesman for the company's robotics unit said it was halting output owing to an inventory pile-up.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE