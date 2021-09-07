Company briefs: BMW

BMW

BMW has boosted orders for battery cells to keep pace with accelerating demand for electric cars that made up more than 11 per cent of deliveries in the first half of the year.

The German carmaker now has contracts for more than €20 billion (S$31.9 billion) worth of batteries, up from €12 billion previously, chief executive officer Oliver Zipse said in an interview. The cells are destined for i4 sedans, iX sport utility vehicles and other models that BMW is producing until 2024. The company plans to start switching to a new generation of batteries the following year.

BLOOMBERG

JD.com

China's JD.com said yesterday that founder and chief executive officer Richard Liu will switch his focus to the e-commerce giant's long-term strategy, creating the new role of president to run the company's day-to-day operations.

The move comes as several other founders of China's tech companies have gradually relinquished the top job, such as at Alibaba and ByteDance.

The new role of president will be filled by Mr Xu Lei, currently CEO of JD's biggest division, who has taken on a more prominent public role at the company in recent years.

BLOOMBERG

ecoWise Holdings

ecoWise Holdings has appointed two independent non-executive directors, effective last Friday.

Mr Lo Kim Seng, 59, chairs the remuneration committee and is a member of the audit and nominating committees.

Mr Tham Chee Soon, 56, chairs the audit committee and is a member of the remuneration and nominating committees.

Mr Lo also serves on the boards of Fragrance Group, No Signboard Holdings and CFM Holdings, while Mr Tham is on the boards of Fragrance Group and Hwa Hong Corporation.

THE BUSINESS TIMES