Company Briefs : BlackRock Virgin Atlantic Sotheby's

BlackRock

BlackRock is launching investment products designed for female investors. The world's largest asset manager has created "model portfolios" that take into account gender discrepancies around life expectancy, time in the workforce and income, said a statement on Thursday.

BlackRock said its research found that female investors could benefit from being exposed to more risk during certain critical periods in their lifetimes. A major difference for women is that, on average, they live five years longer than men and spend around a year out of the workforce to care for family.

BLOOMBERG

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic Airways extended the suspension of its London-Hong Kong flights by almost seven months to late March due to "ongoing operational complexities" even as the Asian city gradually eases some of the world's tightest Covid-19 restrictions and people start to travel again. The United Kingdom-based airline intends to resume the service on March 26, rather than at the start of September as previously planned.

Customers who were due to fly between September and March can rebook, request a refund or convert their ticket into a voucher, Virgin said in an e-mailed statement.

BLOOMBERG

Sotheby's

Auction house Sotheby's will hold its first auction in Singapore in 15 years amid a growing collector base in the city state, which has become an increasingly popular destination for expats, family offices and wealthy tycoons. The auction of modern and contemporary art will take place on Aug 28, according to a statement from the firm. Demand from collectors in Singapore and South-east Asia has grown "exponentially", it said. Art sales have strengthened this year as investors turned to physical assets amid global economic woes.

BLOOMBERG