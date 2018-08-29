Company Briefs: BlackGold Natural Resources

BlackGold Natural Resources

BlackGold Natural Resources said it was not aware of any suspension of its Riau-1 Project and has not been notified of any suspension.

It also does not expect bribery allegations surrounding the project to have any impact on its existing mining operations as the group's operations have been and are currently focused on the production of coal for sale to its existing customers only and not for the Riau-1 Project.

The coal miner was responding on Monday to queries from the Singapore Exchange over the company's announcement last month about bribery allegations, involving about 4.8 billion rupiah (S$447,000), by two individuals related to its Riau-1 Project .

BlackGold acknowledged that Mr Johanes Kotjo, one of the two alleged individuals, is the uncle of the group's chief investment officer James Rijanto. It added, however, that the board and Mr Rijanto were not aware of the bribery allegations until the revelation by the anti-corruption government agency Komisi Pemberantasan Korupsi, or Corruption Eradication Commission.

Health Management International

Higher revenue intensity in its hospitals and better cost management boosted Health Management International's bottom line for its fourth quarter.

Net profit for the three months ended June 30 increased 42.7 per cent to RM15.2 million (S$5 million) while revenue rose 6.7 per cent to RM119.2 million.

The rise in revenue was partly due to higher turnover from the group's healthcare business, thanks to higher patient load and average bill sizes in its two hospitals, Mahkota Medical Centre and Regency Specialist Hospital.

An unchanged final dividend of one sen per share was recommended.

Top Global

Top Global's wholly-owned subsidiary Holland V Investment Holdings has exercised an option with Bhajis Holdings and Lawson Investment Holdings to purchase a property in Singapore for $13 million.

The property in Lorong Mambong has a total area of about 2,860 sq ft with a freehold tenure. A 5 per cent deposit of $650,000 has been paid and the balance will be paid when the acquisition is complete. Top Global said the purchase will be funded by internal resources and bank loans.