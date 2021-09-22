Company briefs: Biolidics

Biolidics

Biolidics said on Monday that it has developed a new product that detects an individual's protective immunity against Covid-19.

The medtech company has also obtained confirmation for the CE marking of its ClearEpi NAB Test product. This allows it to market and sell the test in the European Union, as it complies with the relevant EU safety, health and environmental protection requirements.

The test is not intended for at-home testing and will be limited to professional use.

Jumbo Group

Food and beverage company Jumbo Group has officially opened its second Jumbo Seafood outlet in Beijing, located at the new Universal Studios theme park in the Chinese capital.

It is also the group's eighth Jumbo Seafood restaurant in China and its 17th across Asia, the firm said in a bourse filing on Monday evening.

Response to Universal Beijing Resort's opening was strong on Monday, with all 10,000 of its entry tickets being sold out in three minutes in a pre-sale on Sept 14, according to Trip.com group.

Shell

Royal Dutch Shell sold its oil and gas production in the Permian Basin, the biggest American oil field, to ConocoPhillips for US$9.5 billion (S$12.8 billion) in cash.

The deal marks a turning point for Shell, which had put considerable effort into developing the field since buying acreage from Chesapeake Energy nine years ago, expanding its production to about 200,000 barrels a day.

The sale is the latest sign that Shell is under pressure to sell off oil and gas production and move towards producing cleaner energy.

