Company Briefs

Binance

Binance was reprimanded by the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) for telling users of its cryptocurrency trading platform, that it was allowed to continue operations in Canada when it still lacks a registration to do so. "This is unacceptable," the OSC said on its website on Thursday. "Binance has issued a notice to users, without any notification to the OSC."

In a message to users, obtained by Bloomberg News, Binance said it "has been successful in taking its first steps on the regulatory path by registering in Canada" and that registration allows the company to continue its operations in Canada.

BLOOMBERG

HSBC

HSBC won regulatory approval to take full control of its life insurance venture in China after more than 11/2 years' waiting, marking an initial success in mending frayed relations with Beijing. It will buy the remaining 50 per cent stake in HSBC Life China from The National Trust after the approval by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, said a statement from the regulator on Thursday.

Europe's largest lender is steering capital towards Asia to lift its profitability. Key to its growth strategy in Greater China is capitalising on the rising affluence in the world's second-largest economy.

BLOOMBERG

Oiltek

Oiltek International, a subsidiary of Koh Brothers Eco Engineering, lodged its preliminary offer papers for an initial public offering on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange. Koh Brothers Group and Penta-Ocean Construction are controlling shareholders of Koh Brothers Eco Engineering with stakes of 54.3 per cent and 28.8 per cent respectively. Oiltek International, a solutions provider in the oils and fats industry, has businesses in the edible and non-edible oil refinery segment, renewable energy segment and product sales and trading segment.

THE BUSINESS TIMES