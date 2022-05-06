Company Briefs: Binance Holdings

Binance Holdings

Binance Holdings, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has secured regulatory approval from the French government, boosting its operational plans across the European continent.

Binance obtained a digital asset service provider registration, the Paris-based markets authority AMF said on its website, confirming an earlier Bloomberg report.

The regulatory nod will help boost the company's ambitions in Europe and marks the exchange's first major approval from a Group of Seven member nation.

BLOOMBERG

Thai Beverage

Singapore-listed Thai Beverage is looking to raise as much as US$1 billion (S$1.38 billion) through the revived Singapore initial public offering (IPO) of its regional beer business this year.

The size of the potential fund-raising has been halved from a year ago because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and decreased market valuations, said sources.

Earlier yesterday, the company said in a regulatory filing that it had restarted work to list its regional beer unit, BeerCo, and would look to sell up to a 20 per cent stake through the Singapore IPO.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Shell

Shell posted its highest quarterly earnings on record, as the company was buoyed by high oil and gas prices despite taking a US$3.9 billion (S$5.4 billion) accounting charge on its planned exit from Russia.

The last of the supermajors to report first-quarter results, Shell followed the overall pattern set by its peers. The London-based firm surpassed even the highest analyst estimate as extreme volatility in the energy markets helped its trading division to boost earnings. The surging profits prompted renewed calls from activists and politicians for a windfall tax.

BLOOMBERG