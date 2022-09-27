Company briefs

Binance

Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, is seeking a licence to operate in Japan four years after retreating from the country as it did not have a permit, according to sources. The nation's easing approach to crypto and potential for user growth are the key reasons for Binance's renewed interest in Japan, one of the people said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's agenda for reinvigorating the economy includes support for the growth of Web3 firms. Web3 refers to a vision of a decentralised Internet built around blockchains, crypto's underlying technology.

BLOOMBERG

GSK

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) hired Ms Julie Brown as chief financial officer to work alongside chief executive officer Emma Walmsley, putting two women in charge of the British drugmaker - a milestone in an industry dominated by men. Ms Brown will leave the fashion brand Burberry Group and take up her new post on May 1 as current CFO Iain Mackay retires, GSK said on Monday. Ms Brown is not new to the pharma industry. She served as CFO of Smith & Nephew before joining Burberry, worked for 25 years at AstraZeneca and held a role as non-executive director for Switzerland's Roche Holding.

BLOOMBERG

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse Group said it is working on possible asset and business sales as it seeks ways to drive down costs and restore profitability under a strategic plan to be announced next month.

Executives are weighing the sale of its Latin American wealth management operations excluding Brazil. The firm is also exploring deals to sell its securitised products group and considering reviving the First Boston brand name.

New CEO Ulrich Koerner and chairman Axel Lehmann are seeking to shore up confidence in the lender and return it to profitability.

BLOOMBERG