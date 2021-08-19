Company briefs: Binance

Binance

Binance said yesterday that it had appointed a former US Treasury criminal investigator as its global money laundering reporting officer, part of an attempt by one of the world's largest crypto exchanges to reinvent itself as a regulated financial firm.

"My efforts will be focused on expanding Binance's international anti-money laundering and investigation programmes, as well as strengthening the organisation's relations with regulatory and law enforcement bodies worldwide," Mr Greg Monahan, the new appointee, said in a statement.

REUTERS

Sea Ltd

Sea Ltd, which owns e-commerce platform Shopee and game developer Garena, has plunged deeper into the red. The Singapore-based Internet company posted a net loss of US$433.7 million (S$590 million) in the second quarter, greater than the US$393.5 million net loss recorded in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue, however, more than doubled to US$2.3 billion for the three months ended June 30, up 158.6 per cent from US$882 million in the previous year, driven by growth in its gaming and e-commerce arms.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Citigroup

Australian prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against Citigroup's former local head Stephen Roberts, and narrowed their case against the bank and other firms and executives over accusations of collusion on a 2015 share sale.

Trial on the 26 charges remaining from an earlier 42 was set to start in April and run between four and six months.

The new indictment and charges may still be challenged, however, the court was told.

REUTERS