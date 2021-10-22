Company briefs: Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway has elected two new members to its board, including Mr Warren Buffett's daughter.

Ms Susan Buffett and Mr Christopher Davis are the new directors, Berkshire said on Wednesday in a statement. Ms Buffett, the daughter of chairman and chief executive Warren Buffett, also works as the chairman of two foundations.

Mr Davis leads investment-management firm Davis Advisors, which oversees more than US$25 billion (S$33.6 billion) and holds Berkshire shares. Ms Susan Buffett joins her brother Howard Buffett, who has been a director for almost three decades.

BLOOMBERG

PayPal

PayPal, the Silicon Valley digital payments giant, has offered to buy Pinterest, the digital pinboard company that enables e-commerce within its app, in a deal valued at about US$45 billion (S$60.4 billion), according to people with knowledge of the discussions.

PayPal has offered around US$70 a share for Pinterest, the people said, a 25 per cent increase from Pinterest's opening share price on Wednesday. If completed, the deal would be the largest in the consumer Internet industry over the past decade, according to the data service firm Dealogic.

NYTIMES

Hermes

Sales at Birkin bag maker Hermes grew by 31 per cent in the third quarter, beating market expectations even as the pace of the rebound from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic slowed down from the previous three months.

Analysts had expected comparable revenues at the group to grow by 21 per cent in the three months to September, according to a consensus cited by UBS. Revenues at the end of the quarter stood at €2.37 billion (S$3.7 billion), some 40 per cent above their pre-pandemic, 2019 levels, the company said yesterday.

REUTERS