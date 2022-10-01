Company Briefs : Barclays BlackRock Hyundai

Barclays

British lender Barclays agreed with US regulators on Thursday to pay US$361 million (S$517 million) for "staggering" failures that led it to oversell US$17.7 billion of structured products, racking up further costs for an error that has blighted chief executive C.S. Venkatakrishnan's first year in charge.

The conduct concerned dates back to March, when Barclays disclosed that it had accidentally oversold complex structured and exchange-traded notes, overshooting by about 75 per cent a US$20.8 billion limit on such sales it had agreed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

BLOOMBERG

BlackRock

The world's largest exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuer is taking another step into cryptocurrencies with the filing of a new metaverse product, just months after launching a digital-assets fund that has so far failed to interest investors.

BlackRock is aiming to track companies that have exposure to the metaverse via the iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF, according to a Thursday filing. The fund might include firms that have products or services tied to virtual platforms, social media, gaming, digital assets, augmented reality and more.

BLOOMBERG

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor Group is contemplating building its first electric-vehicle plant several months earlier than scheduled amid disputes over a new US clean energy law, according to people familiar with the matter. The Seoul-based automaker is looking at whether it is feasible to complete construction of a US plant in Savannah, Georgia, around October 2024, the people said.

The facility, which will cost around US$5.5 billion (S$7.9 billion) to build, was initially slated to open in the first half of 2025. Construction has not started yet.

BLOOMBERG