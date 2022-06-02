Company briefs: Bank of Singapore

Bank of Singapore

Bank of Singapore (BOS), the private banking arm of OCBC Bank, has opened a wealth management entity in Malaysia to capture growth opportunities and expand its coverage in the South-east Asian region.

Known as BOS Wealth Management Malaysia, it will provide customised wealth management solutions and investment advisory services to ultra-high and high-net worth clients, BOS said yesterday. With the new entity, Malaysia will become the first market after Singapore where OCBC has a comprehensive onshore presence in its core business pillars in banking, wealth management and insurance.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

WM Motor Holdings

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer WM Motor Holdings is considering raising about US$1 billion (S$1.37 billion) in a Hong Kong initial public offering, said people familiar with the matter. The company could launch the share sale before the end of the year, said the people, who asked not to be named as the information is private. Deliberations are ongoing and details including size and timeline may change.

The firm yesterday filed pre-listing papers with the Hong Kong exchange. Deals had vanished from Hong Kong's exchange this year as factors like inflation led some issuers to scrap IPO plans worldwide.

BLOOMBERG

HSBC Holdings

HSBC Holdings plans to invest more than 3 billion yuan (S$615.4 million) in its China operations, chief executive Noel Quinn told state news agency Xinhua, saying he sees challenges for the economy but also opportunities for investment.

Mr Quinn said the investment would be carried out over a five-year period running until 2025, without specifying the divisions that would receive the cash. While Covid-19 cases in Shanghai had started to fall after a two-month lockdown, he said the challenges confronting the Chinese economy should not be "understated".

REUTERS