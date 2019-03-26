Company Briefs: Bank of Singapore

Bank of Singapore

Bank of Singapore (BOS), a private banking subsidiary of OCBC Bank, has hired veteran banker Richard Hu as its market head for the Greater China region, which includes China, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Mr Hu, who is joining the Greater China team based in Hong Kong, has more than 20 years' experience in the region, and will lead a team of relationship managers in developing and strengthening client relationships, as well as growing new capabilities, BOS said. It added that the region is of "strategic importance", with assets under management from the Greater China region posting the highest growth among BOS' core markets last year.

Mr Hu joins the bank from Avenue Asset Management, which he started in 2016. In his role as managing director and founding partner, he built up a team and started a venture capital fund, a real estate fund and a fixed income fund, BOS said.

Prior to that, he was group head of the Greater China market at Julius Baer, and business head of North Asia and market head for China and Taiwan onshore and offshore team at HSBC Private Bank. He also honed his expertise at Credit Suisse, UBS Wealth Management and Citi Private Bank.

Singtel

Singtel has brought McKinsey's former managing director on board its board. Mr Dominic Barton, 56, became an independent director yesterday, the telco disclosed in a bourse filing.

The Canada resident, who sits on the Economic Development Board's International Advisory Council, is also chancellor of the University of Waterloo and chairman of Toronto-listed miner Teck Resources. For nine years until last July, he was McKinsey's global managing partner, and remains a senior partner. He received the Public Service Star (Distinguished Friends of Singapore) in 2015.

Other hats he has worn include chairman of Canada's Advisory Council on Economic Growth, as well as chairman of the Seoul International Business Advisory Council.

Singtel chairman Simon Israel said Mr Barton "brings rich expertise and insights from across a broad swathe of industries, having advised clients in banking, consumer goods, tech and industrials over three decades of consulting".

"The diversity of his experience will be invaluable as Singtel's digital transformation takes the group into businesses and partnerships that cut across multiple industries," he added.