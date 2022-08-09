Company briefs: Baidu

Baidu

Baidu has won approval to deploy the first fully autonomous self-driving taxis on China's roads, giving it an edge over rivals like Pony.ai and XPeng.

The tech giant has secured permits to operate robo-taxis in Wuhan and Chongqing, it said in a statement yesterday. The move marks a relaxation of Chinese rules, which previously mandated that someone must be in the vehicle to take control in case of an emergency.

Baidu will begin to provide fully driverless robo-taxi services in designated areas in Wuhan and Chongqing.

BLOOMBERG

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has posted a 32 per cent increase in net profit from continuing operations to nearly 1.2 billion yuan (S$245 million) for the first half ended June, from the year-ago figure of 884.6 million yuan.

The annualised return on equity rose to 14 per cent in the first half of 2022 from 9 per cent in the same period last year.

These figures, released by the group on Sunday, exclude earnings from the investment segment, which was spun off to Yangzijiang Financial Holding in April.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Lendlease Reit

Lendlease Global Commercial Reit yesterday posted an improved second-half performance, with distribution per unit gaining 4.9 per cent to 2.45 cents from 2.34 cents a year ago.

Gross revenue was 68.6 per cent higher at $62.5 million, following the acquisition of Jem in the second half of the 2022 financial year.

Net property income for the real estate investment trust or Reit grew 72.9 per cent year on year to $45.9 million in the second half, from $26.5 million earlier.

THE BUSINESS TIMES