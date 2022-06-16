Company Briefs: Baidu

Baidu

Baidu is in discussions to sell its majority stake in iQiyi in a deal that could value the Netflix-style streaming service at US$7 billion (S$9.7 billion), Reuters reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Baidu intends to offload its 53 per cent stake in a unit it has decided is no longer core to its business.

The iQiyi shares have drawn early interest from several financial sponsors and state-owned companies, the news agency added. A deal could value iQiyi as a whole at roughly US$7 billion, according to Reuters.

BLOOMBERG

Grab

Grab yesterday said it has bought and relaunched food reviews and restaurant reservations site HungryGoWhere and its accompanying social media channels.

The site, which provides food reviews and deals and allows users to make restaurant reservations, was previously owned by Singtel and had closed in 2021.

Grab said the new HungryGoWhere brand will aim to "address the growing interest of diners to reconnect with our local food scene in much deeper ways", as the dining scene regains vibrancy amid the easing of the Covid-19 pandemic.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Hybe

Shares of Hybe, the agency that manages the South Korean pop phenomenon known as BTS, plunged by a record figure after the band said they will focus on individual projects for a little while.

Hybe sank 25 per cent yesterday. The stock is down nearly 60 per cent so far this year.

Members of the Bangtan Boys group, commonly called BTS, made the announcement in a YouTube video, which has already got more than nine million views. The singers said the time apart would be healthy for the band and urged fans not to view the development as negative.

BLOOMBERG