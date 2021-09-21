Company Briefs: AusNet Services

AusNet Services

Australia's AusNet Services said yesterday that it has opened its books to an affiliate of Canadian infrastructure investor Brookfield Asset Management after it received a higher non-binding buyout proposal of A$9.57 billion (S$9.36 billion).

The deal comes amid a spike in mergers and acquisitions activity over the past year in Australia.

AusNet, which owns and operates the Victorian electricity transmission network, revealed that the revised A$9.57 billion bid came after it rejected two unannounced bids last month from the Brookfield affiliate that valued it at up to A$9.38 billion.

REUTERS

Cathay Pacific

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways said yesterday that it has lowered its passenger capacity forecast for the rest of the year to 13 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels, down from an earlier 30 per cent target for the fourth quarter, as travel restrictions linger.

The airline said it continued to target cash burn of less than HK$1 billion (S$174 million) a month for the remainder of the year.

The city requires fully vaccinated travellers from destinations considered "high risk", including the United States and Britain, to spend three weeks in hotel quarantine.

REUTERS

Lufthansa

Europe's largest airline group Lufthansa, hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, said on Sunday that it would seek to raise more than €2 billion (S$3.2 billion) with a capital increase. The German company said its executive board had agreed to a share issue from tomorrow and "the gross proceeds are expected to amount to €2.14 billion".

Lufthansa said the transaction, intended to improve its equity position and help repay state aid provided in the course of the pandemic, was underwritten by a syndicate of 14 banks.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE