Company Briefs: AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca agreed to acquire biotechnology firm TeneoTwo in a deal worth up to US$1.27 billion (S$1.77 billion) yesterday, in a move to bolster its roster of therapies to treat blood cancers.

At the heart of the deal is the US-based company's early-stage experimental treatment for a form of Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of cancer.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker plans to acquire all outstanding equity of TeneoTwo for an upfront payment of US$100 million, with additional milestone-related payments of up to US$1.17 billion.

REUTERS

UniCredit

UniCredit is considering selling its Russian unit through a structure that would allow the bank to repurchase the subsidiary if the geopolitical situation stabilises, said people familiar with the matter.

Italy's second-largest lender is looking at several possible deal arrangements, including one that would give it the option of buying back the unit, depending on market and political conditions.

UniCredit already took US$1.9 billion (S$2.65 billion) of charges on its Russia unit and is seeking a deal that would limit any further pain, whatever the outcome of the war in Ukraine.

BLOOMBERG

Tata Motors

Tata Motors aims to sell about 50,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in the fiscal year to March 31, and double that in the 2023/2024 period, chairman N. Chandrasekaran told a shareholders' meeting on Monday.

In 2021/2022, Tata Motors sold 19,105 EVs, a growth of 353 per cent from the previous fiscal year.

Mr Chandrasekaran also said that his company's performance is expected to improve in this fiscal year as the overall supply situation, including that of semiconductors, is gradually improving and commodity prices are stabilising.

REUTERS