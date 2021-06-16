Company Briefs : Ascott

Ascott

CapitaLand's The Ascott said yesterday that it will be opening its first lyf-brand co-living property in Japan today.

The 131-unit lyf Tenjin Fukuoka is the first of six lyf properties slated for opening this year in Singapore, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Xi'an.

It is part of a development with commercial, retail and food and beverage components in Tenjin, which is a major shopping and recreational centre in Fukuoka city.

Alibaba

LinkDoc Technology, a medical data company backed by a subsidiary of Alibaba Health Information Technology, filed for an initial public offering in the United States on Monday.

The Beijing-based company, which offers cancer-focused healthcare services, reported a 41 per cent jump in revenue for the three months ended March 31, according to the filing. For the same period, net loss attributable to LinkDoc widened to 135.4 million yuan (S$28.1 million) from 61.6 million yuan a year earlier.

REUTERS

Hyundai Motor, General Motors

Hyundai Motor and General Motors (GM) said on Monday they are pushing ahead with developing flying cars, with the South Korean company expressing optimism it could have an air-taxi service in operation as soon as 2025.

A GM executive said it could take until 2030 for air-taxi services to overcome technical and regulatory hurdles and reach commercialisation.

Hyundai is ahead of its previously stated timetable for rolling out air-mobility vehicles, Mr Jose Munoz, the company's global chief operating officer, said on Monday.

REUTERS