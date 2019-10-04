Company Briefs: Ascendas Reit

Ascendas Reit

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) is acquiring its fourth suburban office property in Australia for A$110.9 million (S$103 million), the Reit's manager announced yesterday after market close.

The purchase, from ESR FPA (Wellington Road), is for the freehold land at 254 Wellington Road in Melbourne and the subsequent development of the office building there, which will have a net lettable area of 17,507 sq m.

Said the Reit manager's executive director and chief executive officer William Tay: "We are very pleased with this acquisition as it is well-located in the Monash Technology Precinct in Melbourne, has 65 per cent of the space pre-committed for 10 years and is DPU (distribution per unit) accretive."

Net property income yield for the first year is approximately 5.8 per cent before transaction costs, or 5.7 per cent post-transaction costs.

The annualised pro forma financial effect of the acquisition on the financial year 2018/19 DPU would be an improvement of 0.014 Singapore cent. The consideration, comprising the land and development cost, is in line with the "as if complete" market valuation of the property, A$110.9 million as of Aug 1.

Ascendas is expected to incur an estimated total transaction cost of A$1.3 million, including stamp duty, professional advisory fees and acquisition fees. The property is expected to receive practical completion in the second quarter next year, at which point Nissan Motor Co (Australia) will start a 10-year lease for 65.2 per cent of the space, with a built-in rent escalation of 3 per cent per annum.

Raffles Infrastructure Holdings

Watch-listed Raffles Infrastructure Holdings and its new substantial shareholder, South Korea-listed Magic Micro Co, will explore potential partnerships in infrastructure and smart city projects in the global market.

Both companies have signed a memorandum of understanding for their financial and technological cooperation in infrastructure investment opportunities, according to Raffles Infrastructure's bourse filing yesterday.

Raffles Infrastructure chief executive Eric Choo said: "This is the beginning of our synergistic partnership (with Magic Micro). We are looking to tap Magic Micro's technological expertise and network."

Raffles Infrastructure noted that the global addressable market for smart city projects is expected to surge to US$2 trillion (S$2.76 trillion) in 2025 from US$900 billion in 2016, with Asia to account for 40 per cent of the pie.