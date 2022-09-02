Company briefs:  Arm

Arm

Arm has sued Qualcomm for breach of contract and trademark infringement, setting up a legal showdown between the SoftBank Group-owned chip company and one of its biggest customers. The conflict centres on Qualcomm's acquisition of chip start-up Nuvia last year. That business developed chip designs using Arm licences and these cannot be transferred to Qualcomm without permission, according to the suit. Nuvia's licences were terminated in February after negotiations failed to reach a resolution, Arm said.

Qualcomm and Arm are two of the world's most influential chip companies.

BLOOMBERG

Snap

Snap, the maker of ephemeral messaging app Snapchat, is laying off 20 per cent of its employees, discontinuing at least six products and appointing its first chief operating officer (COO) in seven years, the company said on Wednesday. The cuts are set to affect close to 1,300 of Snap's 6,400 staff. It is closing down its division that produced exclusive short shows with celebrities and other influencers, as well as its social mapping app, Zenly; its music creation app, Voisey; and hardware including its drone camera, Pixy. Snap was appointing senior vice-president for engineering Jerry Hunter as COO.

NYTIMES

Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa will suspend almost its entire flight operations in Frankfurt and Munich on Friday because of a strike by pilots who are demanding higher pay, adding another day of major disruptions to what has already turned into a summer of travel chaos. In total, about 130,000 passengers will be affected as Lufthansa scraps 800 flights at its two biggest German hubs. Some disruptions have already occurred on Thursday.

Pilots at Lufthansa called a one-day strike following the collapse of wage talks.BLOOMBERG