Company Briefs: Arm

Arm

Arm, the SoftBank Group unit preparing for an initial public offering, will cut as much as 15 per cent of its workforce as part of an effort to rein in spending and focus on fewer projects. The high end of that range would involve close to 1,000 jobs, but most of the cuts will not affect engineers, the person said.

CEO Rene Haas took the top job at the designer of semiconductors last month following the collapse of a proposed sale to Nvidia for US$40 billion (S$54.6 billion). Since the deal fell apart, SoftBank has reverted to a previous plan to cash in on its investment by selling Arm shares in the public market.

BLOOMBERG

No Signboard

Catalist-listed No Signboard Holdings said on Monday that it will be placing its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Danish Breweries, into creditors' voluntary liquidation.

In a bourse filing, the restaurant operator said the subsidiary cannot continue its business because of its liabilities.

As the subsidiary is loss-making, the voluntary liquidation is expected to "contribute positively" to the net tangible assets and earnings per share of the group for the current financial year ending September 2022, No Signboard said.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Binance

Binance has received licences to be a crypto service provider in Dubai and Bahrain, a key milestone for the world's largest digital-asset exchange as it sets the stage for a major push in the Middle East.

Binance got a licence to be the first anchor in Dubai World Trade Centre, a person familiar with the matter said. It also won a licence from Bahrain's central bank to be a crypto-asset service provider, CEO Zhao Changpeng tweeted. FTX, another major cryptocurrency exchange, said it has received a virtual-asset licence in Dubai and will set up a regional headquarters in the city.

BLOOMBERG