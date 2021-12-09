Company briefs: Apple

Apple

Production of Apple's flagship iPhone 13 smartphones fell 20 per cent short of previous plans in September and October, Nikkei reported yesterday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The holiday quarter is one of the busiest for the company as many consumers seek to buy its products as gifts, weeks ahead of Christmas.

However, after launching the iPhone 13 range and new iPads in September, a major threat looms over Apple as it scrambles to keep up with the global chip shortage and supply chain disruptions.

BLOOMBERG

Weibo

China's Twitter-like social media platform Weibo debuted on the Hong Kong stock exchange yesterday but slipped in early trade as investors remain wary of technology stocks amid a Beijing crackdown on the sector. Weibo was trading 7.2 per cent down from its initial listing price of HK$272.80 soon after the open, although it began to recover some of that ground by mid-morning. It closed at HK$253.20.

Several US-listed Chinese tech firms such as Alibaba have held initial public offerings in Hong Kong over the past two years as the United States has stepped up scrutiny of Chinese companies.

BLOOMBERG

Ford Motor

Ford Motor said yesterday it would invest US$900 million (S$1.2 billion) to modernise its factories in Thailand that support production of its Ranger pickup and Everest SUV, in what will be the company's largest single investment in the country.

The investment would be through its own manufacturing plant and AutoAlliance Thailand, its joint venture with Japan's Mazda Corporation, Ford said in a statement.

Thailand is Asia's fourth-largest auto assembly and export hub.

REUTERS