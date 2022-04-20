Company briefs

Ant Group

Ant Group, the fintech unit of China's Alibaba Group, is set to become the majority investor in Singapore-based payments platform 2C2P as part of a partnership, the companies said on Monday.

The deal will lead to the integration of Ant's Alipay+ payment service with 2C2P's platform used by merchants in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas.

REUTERS

Carmaker Stellantis, which produced and sold the Peugeot, Citroen, Opel, Jeep and Fiat brands in Russia, said yesterday that it was suspending production at its Russian plant in Kaluga due to logistical difficulties and sanctions imposed on Moscow.

Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest automaker, said late last month that it would have to close the Kaluga plant shortly as it was running out of parts.

REUTERS

Japanese retailer Seven & I Holdings, facing pressure from activist investors for structural reforms, has nominated a former executive of Uber Technologies to join its board of directors, the company said yesterday.

The operator of the 7-Eleven chain of convenience stores has named Ms Elizabeth Miin Meyerdirk, a founding member of Uber Eats.

She will join as a new outside director pending approval from shareholders at an annual meeting on May 26.

REUTERS