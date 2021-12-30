Company briefs: Ant Group

Ant Group

Ant Group said it will shutter its "mutual aid" healthcare platform Xianghubao, following similar moves by other Internet giants including Meituan and Waterdrop, amid China's crackdown on the once-booming fintech business. Xianghubao, which uses crowdfunding to help pay medical costs for critical illnesses, will cease operations on Jan 28 to protect the interests of all participants in the longer run, according to an e-mailed statement.

Existing members will no longer bear claims settlement costs, it said.

JD.com

JD.com is boosting its share buyback plan by 50 per cent, the latest in a slew of tech firms to repurchase stock after China's regulatory crackdown over the past year sparked a sell-off. The country's No. 2 online retailer will set aside US$3 billion (S$4 billion) for the buyback programme, which will be extended until March 2024, it said in a filing yesterday. That's up from the US$2 billion it had targeted under the plan originally adopted in March last year.

JD.com shares have tumbled as part of a wider rout in tech stocks as Beijing steps up oversight of issues ranging from antitrust to data security.

Apple

Apple put Foxconn Technology Group's factory in southern India on probation following worker protests and an investigation that revealed substandard living conditions.

Foxconn, which uses the facility to assemble iPhones, among other gadgets, apologised for the lapses in health standards and pledged to revamp its management and operations in the country. The factory in Sriperumbudur, on the outskirts of Chennai, was shut after the protests and will resume operations once "necessary improvements" are made.

