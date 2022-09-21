Company briefs: American Express Beyond Meat Ford

American Express

American Express is looking to hire around 1,500 people for technology roles, shrugging off fears of an economic slowdown that has prompted other US financial companies to cut jobs in recent months.

The new hires would fill up roles such as data scientist and software engineer by the end of the year.

The company has already brought in around 3,600 tech employees in 2022, a spokesman for the credit card giant said by e-mail on Monday.

The New York-based firm bumped up its annual revenue forecast in July, boosted by a surge in spending on travel and entertainment.

REUTERS

Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat's chief operating officer Doug Ramsey was arrested on Sunday on charges of terroristic threatening and third-degree battery, court records showed. He was allegedly at a multi-storey carpark when a Subaru inched in front of his Bronco, coming into contact with the front tyre on the passenger's side, according to a report by KNWA/KFTA.

Ramsey got out of his car and "punched through the back windshield of the Subaru". He allegedly then started punching the owner of the car, and "bit the owner's nose, ripping the flesh on the tip", and also "threatened to kill" the other man.

BLOOMBERG

Ford

Ford Motor said on Monday that inflation is pushing supplier costs US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion) higher than expected in the current quarter, just as major corporations are warning about macro challenges rippling through the US economy.

The US carmaker expects adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) in the range of US$1.4 billion to US$1.7 billion when it reports results in October. The preliminary estimate is well below the US$3.7 billion in adjusted Ebit that Ford reported last quarter and the US$3 billion it earned a year ago.

BLOOMBERG