Company Briefs

Alphabet

Google will invest US$700 million (S$950 million) in India's No. 2 mobile-phone operator, deepening its push into the world's second-largest wireless market.

Alphabet, which owns the Google search engine, will acquire a 1.28 per cent stake in Bharti Airtel at 734 rupees (S$13) per share, according to an exchange filing from Bharti. An additional US$300 million will be towards multi-year agreements, it said.

India's almost 1.4 billion population presents an attractive opportunity for the technology giant, whose Android software competes with Apple for global operating system dominance.

BLOOMBERG

CDLHT

CDL Hospitality Trusts' (CDLHT) distribution per stapled security fell by 11 per cent to 3.06 cents for its second half ended Dec 31, from 3.44 cents a year ago. Gross revenue, however, was up 39.7 per cent to $91.5 million for the half-year period, from $65.5 million a year ago.

CDLHT saw a recovery in lodging demand amid a relaxation in travel curbs and broader distribution of vaccines, its managers said yesterday. Net property income was driven by more contributions from its properties in Britain, the Maldives, Germany, New Zealand and Japan.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

AirAsia

Malaysia's AirAsia Group said yesterday it has finalised the name change of its listed holding company to Capital A as it seeks market recognition of its growing portfolio of businesses beyond the core budget airline.

Capital A has been investing heavily in payments business BigPay, logistics arm Teleport and its mobile Super App to gain other sources of revenue, though they remain in growth phases and were loss-making in the quarter ended Sept 30 last year.

The airline business will retain the AirAsia brand.

REUTERS