Company Briefs: Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group

Analysts have slashed their forecasts on Alibaba Group Holding amid weak momentum in domestic consumer spending in China.

The company is expected to report on Nov 5, a week before China's busiest online shopping festival that has been dubbed "Singles' Day".

Analysts have lowered their consensus 12-month earnings projection by nearly 5 per cent over the past three weeks to the lowest since July last year, Bloomberg data shows. Daiwa Capital Markets Hong Kong said the e-commerce firm was facing "one of the most challenging quarters".

BLOOMBERG

Shiseido

The chief executive of Japanese cosmetics giant Shiseido believes inbound tourism will return next year as the pandemic abates, beginning a gradual recovery in sales of high-end goods to travellers.

A halt in tourism amid the Covid-19 pandemic has cut off sales to Chinese visitors, a critical segment in years past. China may start to ease travel curbs after hosting the Winter Olympics in Beijing, and a reciprocal opening in Japan would start a "welcome back" of tourist shoppers, chief executive Masahiko Uotani said in an interview. He added: "Next summer will be a turning point."

REUTERS

Volkswagen

Volkswagen's main plant in Wolfsburg might face historically low output this year and needs to shift faster to electric vehicles to say competitive, said the German automaker's top labour officials.

Its electric car - dubbed Trinity - is set to roll off assembly lines in 2026, which is too late to ensure sufficient utilisation of the site, the officials said in a statement earlier this month. The global chip shortage hampers manufacturing at the sprawling Wolfsburg factory, which produced about 780,000 cars annually on average over the past 10 years and covers an area as big as Monaco.

BLOOMBERG