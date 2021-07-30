Company briefs: Airbus

Airbus

Europe's Airbus sharply raised its forecasts for full-year deliveries and earnings after reporting better-than-expected half-year results yesterday.

The world's largest plane maker ahead of United States rival Boeing said it expected to deliver 600 aircraft this year and doubled its forecast for operating income to €4 billion (S$6.4 billion), while predicting €2 billion of free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions, and customer financing.

REUTERS

Boeing

Boeing on Wednesday posted its first profit in almost two years, as deliveries of its best-selling 737 Max jets to airlines gained traction amid a sharp rebound in travel bookings following an increase in global Covid-19 vaccinations.

Chief executive officer David Calhoun said the company now plans to keep staffing levels stable at around 140,000 employees, after previously targeting a reduction to 130,000 by the end of this year.

REUTERS

GIC

Singapore's sovereign wealth fund has joined the Fortress-led private equity consortium making a recommended offer for the British supermarket group Morrisons, the companies said on Wednesday.

Britain's fourth-largest supermarket has agreed to a takeover led by SoftBank-owned Fortress Investment Group, valuing it at £6.3 billion (S$11.8 billion). Two other private equity groups, CD&R and Apollo, have also shown interest.

REUTERS