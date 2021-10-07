Company briefs: AirAsia Group

AirAsia Group

Malaysia's AirAsia Group has reached a deal with Airbus to restructure an order for 362 narrow-body planes including switching 13 A320neos to the larger A321neo model, the airline said yesterday.

Deliveries of the 362 A321neos are now planned through 2035, the airline said, without providing details of previous plans.

Reuters last month cited industry sources as saying that Airbus had agreed to cut prices or reschedule delivery to salvage a contract worth tens of billions of dollars with its largest Asian customer.

REUTERS

Volvo

Volvo Car is recalling more than 460,000 vehicles worldwide over risk that an air-bag component that has bedevilled automakers for years could rupture into metal fragments and strike drivers.

The Swedish carmaker told the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration it has identified potential for tablets of propellant in its vehicles' air-bag inflators to decay if they are subject to moisture and high temperatures. This can lead dust particles to form and cause the inflator to rupture.

Volvo said it is aware of one rupture incident related to the issue, which resulted in a death.

BLOOMBERG

Serial System

Serial System said on Tuesday that its executive chairman and director, Dr Derek Goh Bak Heng, has relinquished his directorship in the company for a period of 24 months.

In a bourse filing, the company said it has been informed that Dr Goh has been given a "conditional warning" by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) following the completion of investigations.

Dr Goh was the subject matter of investigations by MAS under sections 197/198 of the Securities and Futures Act in 2015.

THE BUSINESS TIMES