Company Briefs: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand

The carrier expects to suffer at least three straight years of losses as the pandemic continues to keep international borders closed and severely restrict long-haul travel. It will post a loss before significant items and tax of as much as NZ$450 million (S$419 million) for the year ended June 30 and foresees a "comparable" result in the 2022 financial year, it said in a trading update yesterday.

The airline said that while it has seen a strong and sustained recovery in domestic travel demand, long-haul passenger volumes remain at less than 5 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels.

BLOOMBERG

AirAsia X

The Malaysian High Court has granted AirAsia X a nine-month extension on a restraining order which prevents creditors from filing any legal proceedings against it, the airline said in a stock exchange filing.

The filing on Thursday said the extension runs nine months from the day of the announcement. The court had granted a restraining order in March for three months, as the budget airline undergoes a restructuring of its RM64.15 billion (S$20.7 billion) debt.

REUTERS

Inchcape

Car dealership Inchcape said yesterday that its current-year earnings will top market estimates, helped by an uptick in demand following easing of pandemic-related restrictions.

The company, however, warned of uncertainties in the second half of the year due to supply issues related to semiconductor chips and the coronavirus pandemic.

REUTERS