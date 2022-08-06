Company Briefs : AIA

AIA

Insurance giant AIA Group is in talks to purchase an office at a prime location in Shanghai as it expands in China, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Hong Kong-based insurer is considering buying SIIC Center, a multi-function project under construction near Shanghai's North Bund area, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the details are not public.

Shanghai Industrial Development Co, the state-owned developer that owns the tower, expects that the site could be valued at as much as 9 billion yuan (S$1.8 billion), one of the people said.

Premier Taxis

Mr Raymond Ng, executive chairman of mainboard-listed Enviro-Hub Holdings, has acquired taxi company Premier Taxis through a unit of property development company BS Capital Group, which he owns.

BS Capital Group said yesterday that its subsidiary Carros Project Management has successfully purchased 100 per cent of the shares in Premier Corporation. This means it will take control of Premier Taxis, a holder of a street-hail service operator licence and Class 2 ride-hail service operator licence, along with its other subsidiaries.

F&N

Beverage and publishing company Fraser and Neave (F&N) yesterday posted an 18.3 per cent drop in net profit to $97.3 million for the nine months ended June 30, from $119.1 million the year before.

This comes despite the company reporting a revenue of $1.5 billion for the nine months, up 2.4 per cent from the same period the preceding year, it said in a business update. F&N said revenue growth was fuelled by its beverages segment, lifted by higher beer and soft drinks volume, alongside higher selling prices. Revenue from its dairies segment fell 3 per cent.

