Company Briefs: AIA Group

AIA Group

Asia-focused insurer AIA Group yesterday named the co-chief executive officer at Chinese rival Ping An Insurance Group as its CEO to replace company veteran Ng Keng Hooi.

Mr Lee Yuan Siong will take over as CEO and president-designate from March 1 next year and will assume full responsibility from June 1, Hong Kong-based AIA said in a statement issued to the stock exchange.

Before joining Ping An in 2013, Mr Lee worked at Prudential and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

He will take over AIA at a time when the insurer is facing slowing demand, with anti-government protests in Hong Kong hitting sales of insurance products to mainland Chinese visitors.

AIA posted its smallest quarterly growth in new business value in the September quarter. Hong Kong accounts for the biggest share of its new business.

AIA said Mr Lee's service contract would be for three years, with an option to renew for a further three years. During his tenure, he will receive total annual compensation, including incentives, of $7.03 million, the insurer said.

ISOTeam

Catalist-listed ISOTeam has beefed up its order book with fresh contracts amounting to $35.4 million, the facilities maintenance specialist announced on Thursday evening.

Among the contract wins are two addition and alteration (A&A) projects totalling $17.8 million.

These include development, upgrading and maintenance works for the Singapore Botanic Gardens, Jurong Lake Gardens, Fort Canning Park and the Istana, expected to be completed by December 2022.

The other A&A project is for carpentry works at a commercial building at 182 Clemenceau Avenue, near Dhoby Ghaut, expected to be done by April next year.

The rest of the new contracts comprise four repair and redecoration projects with a total contract value of $16.3 million, to be completed by June 2021; two interior design projects totalling $830,000, expected to be completed by next month; and two coating and painting projects totalling $400,000, to be done by October next year.

With the latest batch, the group has secured some $86.7 million in new projects in FY2020 year to date, after the $53.3 million in contract wins during the first quarter of FY2020, which ended on Sept 30.