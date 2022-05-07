Company Briefs : AEM

AEM

Semiconductor equipment maker AEM Holdings has reported $40.8 million in net profit for its first quarter ended March 31, more than trebling its $13.3 million profit recorded for the year-ago period.

The increase comes on the back of a record quarterly revenue of $261.9 million, the highest in the group's history, up from $80.2 million a year ago.

Revenue growth was mainly driven by a strong uptake in the group's new-generation equipment and tools, and the consolidation of its subsidiary CEI, which the group acquired in the first half of last year, AEM said on Thursday.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Keppel Offshore & Marine

Keppel Offshore & Marine (O&M), through its wholly owned subsidiary Keppel Shipyard, has been awarded contracts worth around $250 million from repeat customers. The contracts are for the integration of two floating production storage and offloading vessels (FPSOs), Keppel said yesterday.

One contract is with BW Offshore, a unit of maritime company BW Group, to undertake the integration work on a newbuild FPSO.

Keppel Corp had said last November that its O&M unit received a letter of award from BW Offshore for the integration work.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Tesla

Tesla is aiming to increase its Shanghai plant's daily output to 2,600 cars from May 16, an internal memo seen by Reuters said, as it seeks to get production back to levels before the city locked down to control the spread of Covid-19.

Currently running only one shift, Tesla plans to add more shifts at its Shanghai plant from May 16 to achieve this goal, the memo reviewed by Reuters showed. That would bring weekly output to 16,900 vehicles, based on Tesla's established work week at the facility, according to Reuters calculations.

REUTERS