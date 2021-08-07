Company Briefs: AEM Holdings

AEM Holdings

AEM Holdings posted earnings of $29.5 million for the first half of the year to June 30, down 46.6 per cent from $55.3 million in the same period last year.

Revenue fell 29.8 per cent to $192.3 million, it reported on Thursday, which the electronic services provider said represents a normalisation after the ramping up of demand on equipment and consumables by its key customer last year.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding posted a net profit of 1.6 billion yuan (S$334.2 million) in the first half, up 39 per cent from the same period the year before, despite a drop in vessel sales and trading revenue.

Revenue in the six months to June 30 fell 20 per cent to 6.6 billion yuan. Core shipbuilding generated revenue of 4.8 billion yuan, down from 5.3 billion yuan last year, as 23 vessels were delivered instead of 28. Trading revenue declined from 1.6 billion yuan to 321.9 million yuan, due to lower trading volume.

Hong Leong Finance

Hong Leong Finance made a net profit of $44.7 million in the first half, up 22.4 per cent from the year-ago period, due to a stepped-up effort in managing the cost of funds and lower loan loss allowances. Interest income and hiring charges in the six months to June 30 came in at $123.1 million, down 30.9 per cent. Interest expense fell 64.7 per cent to $33.9 million. Net interest income rose 8.6 per cent to $89.2 million, driven by a calibrated funding strategy that helped the group to "pare down the deposit base and tighten funding cost", it said on Thursday.

