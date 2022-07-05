Company Briefs : Advanced Info Service

Advanced Info Service

Advanced Info Service (AIS), Singtel's Thailand-based associate and the country's biggest mobile phone operator, plans to expand its network by acquiring Triple T Broadband and an infrastructure fund for a total of 32.4 billion baht (S$1.27 billion).

AIS will buy Internet provider Triple T from Jasmine International for 19.5 billion baht, chief financial officer Tee Seeumpornroj said in an exchange filing. It will also acquire 1.52 billion units, or a 19 per cent stake, in Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund for 12.9 billion baht.

BLOOMBERG

Vauld

Singapore-based crypto lending and trading platform Vauld said yesterday that it would suspend withdrawals and trading and seek new investors.

Vauld chief executive Darshan Bathija said in a blog post that it was facing "financial challenges" due to "the volatile market conditions, the financial difficulties of our key business partners inevitably affecting us, and the current market climate, which has led to a significant amount of customer withdrawals in excess of US$197.7 million (S$275.8 million) since June 12.

REUTERS

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse Group is cutting more than two dozen front-line roles at the investment bank in Asia as the Swiss lender grapples with losses and a weakening outlook for the global economy, sources said.

The reductions in recent weeks fell across businesses that include deal-making and trading, the sources said, on condition of anonymity. They are part of a global effort to reduce costs, and more cuts may follow in the fourth quarter, one of them said.

BLOOMBERG