Company Briefs : ADDX

Private market exchange ADDX has partnered with Temasek unit Fullerton Fund Management to list the latter's private equity fund of funds, the Fullerton Optimised Alpha Fund, on its digital platform. The Fullerton Optimised Alpha Fund is a closed-end fund targeting annual returns of 8 to 12 per cent over its fund life of 7 years, ADDX said yesterday. As a result of efficiencies from tokenisation, accredited individual investors on ADDX will be able to access the Fullerton fund with a minimum US$10,000 (S$13,900) instead of the US$250,000 required through traditional non-tokenised channels.

Coinbase Global shares dived after first-quarter revenue missed estimates and the US cryptocurrency exchange warned that total trading volume in the current quarter will be lower than in the first. The results came amid a sell-off of speculative assets from stocks to crypto in global markets. Bellwether Bitcoin is down more than 50 per cent since its all-time high in November, keeping retail traders on the sidelines.

Coinbase earns the bulk of its revenue from trading fees, and its shares have fallen to all-time lows - down more than 70 per cent from where they traded when the company went public a year ago.

Roblox, a video game platform aimed at pre-teens and teenagers, reported bookings declining from a year ago, missing analysts' estimates and continuing a trend that saw the time players spent on the platform grow slower than during the pandemic. Bookings including revenue, deferred revenue and other adjustments fell 3 per cent to US$631.2 million (S$877 million) in the period ended March 31, it said on Tuesday in a statement. Roblox said daily active users hit a record 54.1 million in the quarter, but the 28 per cent rise year on year was less than that in the previous period.

