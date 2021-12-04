Company Briefs

Tesla

Tesla's chief executive Elon Musk has sold 934,091 more shares of the electric vehicle maker worth US$1.01 billion ($1.38 billion) to meet his tax obligations related to the exercise of options to buy 2.1 million shares, regulatory filings showed on Thursday.

Early last month, the world's richest person tweeted that he would sell 10 per cent of his stock if users of the social media platform approved.

A majority of them have agreed with the sale. Since Nov 8, Mr Musk has exercised options to buy 10.7 million shares and sold 10.1 million shares for US$10.9 billion.

REUTERS

BuzzFeed

Shareholders of BuzzFeed, the digital media pioneer known for its listicles, quizzes and a news division that won a Pulitzer Prize this year, voted on Thursday to take the company public. The deal that will take it onto the stock market raised less money than initially expected, which could crimp the firm's spending in the years to come and lead it to rein in its ambitions.

This will merge it with a special purpose acquisition company, 890 Fifth Avenue Partners. The deal was expected to close yesterday, 890 Fifth Avenue Partners said in a news release. BuzzFeed will make its stock market debut as soon as Monday.

NYTIMES

City Developments

Property developer City Developments (CDL) will acquire Central Square for $315 million as part of plans to redevelop its Central Mall properties and the surrounding area into a mixed-use lifestyle hub.

Located at 20 Havelock Road, Central Square is a 99-year leasehold commercial and residential development in the Singapore River precinct, with a remaining lease tenure of 70.7 years currently held by Far East Hospitality Trust. It comprises a serviced residence and commercial spaces including offices and retail units, said CDL in a statement on Thursday.

THE BUSINESS TIMES