Company Briefs

Toshiba Corp

Toshiba said it is splitting into three separate companies as part of an effort to improve shareholder value, responding to pressure from activists after years of scandal and mismanagement.

The Tokyo-based firm said it will separate core operations into two new publicly traded companies, one for infrastructure services and another for technology devices. The remaining Toshiba business will hold stakes in the two units, with the goal of completing the spin-offs by the second half of fiscal 2023.

BLOOMBERG

AirAsia X

AirAsia X's debt-restructuring proposal received more than 95 per cent support from creditors in meetings yesterday as the debt-laden budget carrier tries to stay afloat.

The airline received full support from two classes of creditors on its proposed debt restructuring and 97.6 per cent from the third group, AirAsia X said in separate statements to the Malaysian stock exchange.

AirAsia X needed at least 75 per cent support from each class of creditors, which include Airbus, BOC Aviation and Rolls-Royce Holdings.

BLOOMBERG

AIA Group

Asia-focused insurer AIA Group posted a 4 per cent jump in its quarterly value of new business (VONB) yesterday, as it continues to recover from the pandemic-led disruption to business in most of its main markets.

The Hong Kong-based insurer's VONB, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth, rose to US$735 million (S$994 million) in the quarter ended Sept 30, from US$706 million a year earlier.

REUTERS