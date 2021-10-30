Company briefs

Huawei

Huawei Technologies' sales shrank for a fourth straight quarter as the Chinese technology giant's overseas smartphone and telecommunications equipment businesses continued to struggle following a US blacklisting.

Sales for the January to September period reached 455.8 billion yuan (S$96 billion), with a profit margin of 10.2 per cent, the Shenzhen-based company said. The pace of the sales decline was on a par with that in the previous quarter, signalling that the slide is not accelerating.

BLOOMBERG

Daimler

Daimler navigated its toughest quarter yet - with regard to scarce semiconductor supply - by prioritising its most lucrative models, keeping earnings on track to grow this year even as vehicle sales slump. Group earnings before interest and tax will be significantly higher compared with a year ago, the Mercedes-Benz maker reiterated yesterday.

While vehicle sales plunged by roughly a third in the last quarter, the manufacturer expanded deliveries of the new S-Class sedan, which starts at roughly €93,400 (S$146,000) in Germany.

BLOOMBERG

Macquarie

Australian investment bank Macquarie Asset Management said yesterday that it had agreed to buy Germany's second-largest gas pipeline operator Thyssengas from DIF and EDF Invest to use its grid network to transport climate-friendly gases.

Macquarie, which already owned Thyssengas between 2011 and 2016, did not specify the price, but sources close to the matter said in June that a sale could value the group at US$1.17 billion to US$1.4 billion (S$1.9 billion) including debt.

REUTERS