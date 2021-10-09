Company Briefs

Tesla

Tesla will move its corporate headquarters to Austin, Texas, where a new factory (left) for the Model Y and forthcoming Cybertruck is nearing completion.

Chief executive Elon Musk announced the move on Thursday during the electric-vehicle maker's shareholder meeting from the Austin plant.

Tesla has been based in Palo Alto, California, since its founding in 2003. It will continue to expand manufacturing in the state and aims to boost production at its vehicle factory in Fremont - and at its Nevada battery plant - by 50 per cent.

BLOOMBERG

BMW

BMW's better handling of the chip shortage has positioned the carmaker to overtake its arch-rival for the first time since 2015. BMW delivered 1.7 million of its namesake branded vehicles in the first nine months of the year, exceeding Daimler's Mercedes-Benz by more than 112,000 cars and sport utility vehicles.

BMW extended its lead in the third quarter by limiting its deliveries decline to 10 per cent, whereas Mercedes posted a 30 per cent plunge. The two German icons are among the carmakers affected by recent factory shutdowns in Malaysia, a key hub for semiconductor packaging and testing.

BLOOMBERG

Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies said on Thursday that it had won a contract with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, the latest in a list of new government deals for the data company.

The contract - a US$90 million (S$122 million) four-year deal - comes just days after Palantir renewed and expanded contracts with the US Army and the National Institutes of Health. Those deals are worth nearly US$900 million over several years. The contractsbring Palantir closer to its goal of "becoming the default operating system across the US government".

BLOOMBERG