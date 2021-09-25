Company Briefs

Aspen

Aspen (Group) Holdings clarified that it received the notification of its latest 510(k) clearance for one of its glove products only on Wednesday, even though it "successfully obtained" the said clearance on Monday.

The Malaysian developer and glove maker was responding on Thursday to further questioning from the Singapore Exchange regarding Aspen's first response to queries on "unusual price movements" on Wednesday - where Aspen said it was not aware of any explanation which may account for the trading.

TLV Holdings

TLV Holdings announced that it is proposing to change its name from TLV Holdings to Taka Jewellery Holdings to increase shareholders' awareness of its better-known jewellery businesses. The company has already received approval for its application to the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority.

In its regulatory filing, the company said it also intends to diversify into the moneylending business. TLV said it would provide loans to corporations for working capital requirements, as well as provide mezzanine loans for corporations to finance their expansion and acquisition plans.

Singtel

GS-CIMB yesterday said Singtel's plans to fully subscribe to regional associate Bharti Airtel's rights issue should not overburden the telco, but may reduce the size of potential special dividends, if any, from asset monetisation.

The research team views Singtel's full subscription as a sensible move, as Bharti's prospects are improving amid easing mobile competition in India. It added that Singtel should be able to easily afford the rights issue, given its $755 million cash pile as at March 31 and potential incoming cash proceeds from its Optus tower sale.

