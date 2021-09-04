Company Briefs

Grab Holdings

Grab Holdings, set to go public in the United States through a deal with a blank-cheque company, is launching an online supermarket in the Philippines as it tries to move beyond meal deliveries and ride-hailing to boost revenue.

Consumers in the Metro Manila area, with a population of more than 13 million, will be able to order vegetables, meat, seafood and other groceries via the Grab app for next-day delivery, the company said in a statement yesterday.

Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange announced yesterday that it will amend its process of managing outstanding securities transactions when a clearing member is in default.

Under the new rules, when a member defaults, the Central Depository (CDP) will set off this member's outstanding buy-and sell-trades for each counter, regardless of whether the trades are due to customers or non-customers.

This will reduce the number of transactions that the CDP must liquidate, thus reducing the impact on the market.

Singtel 

Singtel said its joint-venture company, Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel), has entered into a sale-and-purchase agreement for the sale of 4,000 telecommunication towers to Dayamitra Telekomunikasi (Mitratel) for 6.2 trillion rupiah (S$584 million).

Mitratel is a subsidiary of Telkom Indonesia. As part of the transaction, Telkomsel, in which Singtel has a 35 per cent interest, has also entered into a 10-year lease arrangement with Mitratel for rental of tower space, which will take effect from the transfer of the towers to Mitratel.

