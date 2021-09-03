Company briefs

Oxford Nanopore

Oxford Nanopore, a provider of rapid Covid-19 tests to Britain's National Health Service, is working with banks to launch an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange in the coming weeks.

The company aims to build on the £2.48 billion (S$4.6 billion) valuation achieved in a funding round in May, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The Oxford-based life sciences firm, which counts IP Group and Singapore's Temasek among its shareholders, provides DNA/RNA sequencing technology for sectors such as biomedical, pathogen, plant and animal scientific research.

Ping An Health Insurance

South African insurer Discovery said in a statement yesterday that it will help to top up the capital of China's Ping An Health Insurance while withholding dividends as it bolsters reserves to cope with further fallout from the pandemic.

Ping An Health, in which Discovery holds a 25 per cent stake, requires additional capital of about six billion rand (S$563 million) to meet regulatory requirements as it expands its offering.

South Africa's largest medical-scheme administrator expects to make a contribution of approximately 1.5 billion rand.

Kuaishou Technology

Kuaishou Technology surged by as much as 11 per cent in Hong Kong yesterday, leading a rally in Chinese technology stocks after its inclusion in a trading link with the mainland.

The live-streaming giant's shares rose to the highest level in a month after being added to the trading link between Hong Kong's and Shenzhen's stock exchanges, effective yesterday.

Almost all of China's biggest technology companies are listed in Hong Kong and buying their shares via the trading link is a major way for mainland investors to tap their growth.

