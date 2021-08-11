Company briefs

AMC Entertainment

Cinema operator AMC Entertainment saw the return of movie-goers to its cinemas on Monday, sending its shares up 4 per cent in extended trading.

F9: The Fast Saga - the latest instalment of the Fast and Furious series - and Godzilla Vs Kong gave AMC much-needed relief from the pain of the past year due to cinema closures.

Chief executive Adam Aron said United States ticket revenue so far in the third quarter was on track to reach 45 per cent of the amount for the same quarter in 2019 and was up from 29 per cent for the second quarter.

REUTERS

Evergrande Group

Chinese developer Evergrande Group is in talks with state-owned and private firms to sell stakes in its electric vehicle and property management businesses, a source close to the matter said on Monday. The talks over the sale of stakes in China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group and Evergrande Property Services Group are "advancing smoothly", the source added.

The developer has been struggling to raise funds amid concerns over its financial health and is also seeking buyers for a bulk of its urban renewal projects in Shenzhen, two sources said.

REUTERS

Tesla

Tesla's shipments of China-made cars to the local market fell sharply last month following a run of negative publicity that culminated in the recall of almost every vehicle the firm has sold in the nation.

Tesla reported domestic China shipments of just 8,621 units in July, a 69 per cent plunge from June when its Shanghai factory shipped 28,138 cars to the local market. However, exports soared to 24,347 versus 5,017 over the same period, with most of those vehicles destined for Europe.

That meant overall Tesla China shipments in July decreased just 0.6 per cent to 32,968.

BLOOMBERG