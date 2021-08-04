Company briefs

Wilmar International

Agri-business group Wilmar International on Monday said its 50 per cent-owned Indian joint venture Adani Wilmar has filed a draft red herring prospectus for its initial public offering on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India.

Adani Wilmar, which is in the business of offering essential kitchen commodities to Indian consumers, intends to raise up to 45 billion rupees (S$820 million) in a fresh issue. There will not be any secondary offering, it said.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Crown Resorts

Australia's Crown Resorts said yesterday that Mr Xavier Walsh will step down as chief executive of its Melbourne operations after just eight months in the role, as a broader inquiry that could see the casino operator lose its licence nears an end.

A Royal Commission is assessing Crown's fitness for holding gambling licences in Melbourne, Perth and Sydney after the company, one-third owned by billionaire James Packer, was accused of ties to money laundering.

REUTERS

Garuda Indonesia

Flag carrier Garuda Indonesia will return nine leased Boeing 737-800NG aircraft ahead of schedule, as part of an agreement to end a bankruptcy lawsuit, said the company's chief executive Irfan Setiaputra on Monday.

Garuda and its lessor, AerCap Ireland, signed a global side letter agreement on July 28 to stop legal proceedings, following AerCap's bankruptcy lawsuit in June at the New South Wales Supreme Court, Garuda said separately in a stock exchange filing.

REUTERS