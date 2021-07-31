COMPANY BRIEFS

CDL Hospitality Trusts

CDL Hospitality Trusts' distribution per stapled security came in at 1.22 cents for its first half ended June 30, down 19.2 per cent from 1.51 cents a year ago.

The fall was on the back of post-rent restructuring, a low base from earlier losses and the lack of one-off contributions from a divestment in the first half of last year.

This was despite the trust posting a 24.4 per cent higher year-on-year net property income of $37 million, compared with $29.7 million a year earlier.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Nomura Holdings

Nomura Holdings, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, reported a 66 per cent drop in first-quarter net profit due to a slowdown in the trading business and a previously flagged loss from the Archegos debacle.

Profit for the three months to June 30 was 48.5 billion yen (S$599 million) versus 142.5 billion yen a year earlier, when buoyant United States trading revenue drove the bank to its best quarterly earnings in almost two decades. The result compared with the 42.98 billion yen average of two analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

REUTERS

Hermes

Sales at fashion giant Hermes more than doubled in the second quarter from a year earlier as lockdowns eased around the world and shoppers, particularly in Asia and the United States, flocked to stores.

The luxury goods industry, which suffered a huge sales fall last year, has bounced back sharply, with Hermes rivals like LVMH and Kering also benefiting.

Hermes said sales at constant currencies were up 127 per cent at €2.15 billion (S$3.5 billion) - 33 per cent above where they stood in the first half of 2019, before the pandemic.

REUTERS