Company briefs

UOB

UOB has appointed Mr Eric Lim as its first chief sustainability officer to lead an office focused on achieving the bank's green goals.

The office will develop and monitor the bank's sustainability performance indicators, including UOB's own carbon footprint target.

It will also help businesses steer consumer wealth to sustainable investments and fostering social inclusiveness and environmental well-being.

The new role is an extension of Mr Lim's position as head of group finance.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Frasers Hospitality Trust

The managers of Frasers Hospitality Trust (FHT) have appointed Ms Eu Chin Fen as chief executive.

Ms Eu takes over from Mr Colin Low, who resigned in late January, after less than two years in the role, to "pursue other professional interests outside real estate".

Ms Eu is the chief investment officer of Frasers Hospitality International, where she helps develop and implement the group's business and investment strategies.

Asahi Group

Japan's Asahi Group Holdings said it will aim to halve its debt and forgo overseas investments after spending US$11 billion (S$14.7 billion) to buy the Australian operations of Anheuser-Busch InBev.

The owner of brands such as Asahi Super Dry, Peroni and Pilsner Urquell will aim to reduce its debt to Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) to three times from six at the end of December.

It won regulatory approval last year to buy the Australian Carlton & United Breweries after agreeing to sell other assets in the country.

REUTERS