Company briefs

Zara

Zara owner Inditex reported yesterday that its net profit fell 70 per cent last year to €1.1 billion (S$1.76 billion), a steeper drop than expected, after a year of global lockdowns and dampened demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Fourth-quarter net profit fell 53 per cent to €435 million out of sales of €6.3 billion as restrictions on shopping came back into force across much of Europe around Christmas, the Spanish company said.

Around 15 per cent of its shops worldwide were still closed due to Covid-19 restrictions as of March 8, Inditex said.

Adidas

German sportswear group Adidas said yesterday that its profits dived 78 per cent last year after being pummelled by the coronavirus pandemic, but it forecast a sharp rebound ahead.

The Bavaria-based company, which is trying to sell its struggling US subsidiary Reebok, reported its net profits fell to €432 million (S$692 million) last year from €1.97 billion in 2019.

It also saw sales drop 16 per cent to €19.8 billion.

Vodafone

Vodafone Group is looking to raise US$2.4 billion (S$3.2 billion) from an initial public offering of its European mobile-phone towers unit in Frankfurt, in what will be one of the region's biggest stock market listings this year.

The UK telecommunication giant plans to sell shares in Vantage Towers at €22.50 to €29 apiece, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Vodafone is targeting maximum proceeds of €2.8 billion from the offering, which would include an option to increase the deal size and an over-allotment.

