Company briefs

Aztech Global

Aztech Global, the technology arm of Aztech Group, is offering 68.12 million shares at $1.28 each in what will be the Singapore Exchange's first mainboard initial public offering this year. The IPO comprises 64.62 million placement shares and 3.5 million shares on public offer. Together with the sale of 163.88 million cornerstone shares to 18 investors, it will raise $297 million in gross proceeds. The estimated $283.7 million net proceeds will see $188.6 million go to the firm and $95.1 million to Aztech Group. The public offer opens at 9am today and closes at noon on March 10. Trading is expected to start on March 12.

Sembcorp Marine

A company subsidiary has obtained a $500 million sustainability-linked loan from DBS Bank.

The loan is believed to be the first in the maritime industry which references the Singapore Overnight Rate Average, DBS and Sembcorp Marine said yesterday.

The facility also features interest rate discounts linked to predetermined environmental, social and governance targets.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Lufthansa

German airline Lufthansa reported a record €6.7 billion (S$10.8 billion) annual loss and said it will struggle to make money on flights before the end of this year as the pandemic continues to roil air travel. The group will dial back capacity plans for the year to a level at which it is unlikely to make money, noted a statement yesterday, while forecasting a lower operating loss for the year. Network carriers have seen the long-haul markets on which they depend almost wiped out, with the International Air Transport Association saying some services may take years to recover.

BLOOMBERG