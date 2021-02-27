Company briefs

AirAsia

Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Group has postponed the release of its fourth-quarter earnings report by about a month, just as its closed Japan unit starts bankruptcy proceedings.

The airline confirmed that it has delayed the results announcement to the end of next month, from initial plans to release the figures on Thursday evening.

Malaysian market regulators have granted listed companies temporary relief measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

IAG

British Airways owner IAG plunged to a record €7.43 billion (S$12 billion) loss last year as pandemic travel paralysis saw it burn through cash, and it warned yesterday that it could not say when normal flying conditions would return.

Tighter travel restrictions imposed by countries over the last two months threaten to ruin Europe's critical summer season. IAG said uncertainty over the duration of the pandemic meant it could not give a profit forecast, illustrating the scale of the challenge for IAG's new boss Luis Gallego, who is six months into the job.

REUTERS

EY

Auditing group EY on Thursday said it was replacing the head of its German office as it moves to "restore trust" following the collapse of fraud-hit payments firm Wirecard.

EY Germany boss Hubert Barth, who was in the job for five years, will stay at the company and be assigned to a new role "on a European level", the Ernst & Young group said in a statement. Taking his place will be a leadership duo comprising Mr Henrik Ahlers, a senior executive at EY Germany, and Mr Jean-Yves Jegourel, vice-chair at EY's global assurance division.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE